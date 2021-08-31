The Cobb County School District announced Tuesday that substitute teachers, supply teachers, substitute nurses and supply nurses will be eligible for temporary pay increases through May 2022. The raises, funded by federal pandemic relief, will be reflected in those employees’ Oct. 29 paycheck.
The daily pay for substitute teachers will be increased to $189 and the daily pay for supply teachers will be increased to $212. Substitute and supply nurses, paid hourly, will see their hourly pay increase by $4 per hour.
Employees with questions about the raises are asked to contact the CCSD human resources department.
“Whether they are part-time, temporary, or full time, every team member can change a student’s life. This raise is another example of Superintendent Ragsdale’s priority of putting CARES Act relief dollars as close to the classroom as possible,” Keeli Bowen, CCSD chief human resources officer, said in a press release.
