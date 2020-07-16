Cobb schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale recommended starting the school year virtually in a school board meeting on Thursday morning.
"I'm actually announcing today that we will be starting the school year on August the 17th, and we will be doing that virtually," Ragsdale said.
Return for updates.
(2) comments
This is not right. If there are teachers at risk let them teach virtually but staying at home is NOT a viable long term solution. Even if a vaccine is found, what are the chances it will be effective given the yearly tribulations of current flu vaccines? The death rates are going down in spite of huge spikes in positive tests so its time to stop the fear and get back to work. Kids need to be with other kids to learn successfully and I cant help but think we are hurting them due to our over reaction under the guise of "keeping them safe"
Ragsdale caved to the political left. His decision is based entirely on politics and not on science.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.