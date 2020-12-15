As the holiday break approaches, all Cobb County School District students will learn remotely for two additional days to end the first semester.
Based on guidance provided by Cobb & Douglas Public Health, students will now learn remotely on Wednesday, December 16th, Thursday, December 17th, and Friday, December 18th.
According to the district, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the community continues to rise and it is taking every possible step, including using remote learning days, to keep community spread from becoming school spread.
The district said this was not an easy decision and understands that this may be a difficulty for some of families. This decision is intended to benefit Cobb students, staff, and could help the entire community be safer and healthier over the holiday break, the district said in a news release.
These two additional remote learning days will also give district and public health staff the time they need to effectively and efficiently contact trace existing cases.
For more information on what Cobb Schools is doing to keep students safe, healthy, and in school, please see its Learning Everywhere page.
