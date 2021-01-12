In two weeks' time, all students in the Cobb County School District will have a different routine than what is normally scheduled, the district announced Tuesday.
Wednesdays are usually digital learning days for students in the district, however, all schools will operate on Wednesday, Jan. 27, as a regularly scheduled instructional day through face-to-face and remote classrooms.
Instead, Tuesday, Jan. 26 will be the digital learning day that week for most students, while high schoolers registered to take the PSAT will be the only students to report to school. The test is also the National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
"This date is the only option the College Board has provided for students who were scheduled to test on October 29. As you may remember, the PSAT and NSMQT were canceled in October due to bad weather," the district said on its website.
Anyone with questions about the PSAT should contact their local school for more information.
