Cobb Schools special review by its accrediting body, Cognia, is expected to take place in August, the district announced on Tuesday.
The special review, which Cognia says was brought on by more than 50 complaints from the Cobb community and Cobb Schools staff, as well as a letter by the school board's three Democratic members, will occur between Aug. 15 and Aug. 18, a news release from Cobb Schools said.
The review will involve presentation of evidence concerning four specific Cognia standards, which the district says relate to "governing authority, equitable opportunities and student performance," as specific areas of focus.
The review include interviews between Cognia and individual board members, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, district principals, teachers and community members.
"We know the schools in Cobb are a big reason why families, homeowners, taxpayers, and businesses choose to live and work in Cobb County," the district's news release said. "It continues to be important to the Cobb County School District (CCSD) that every Cobb family is kept aware of the ongoing special review being conducted by our current accreditation agency, Cognia."
The district was made aware of Cognia's decision to conduct its review in mid-April, and the district says that, over the last 60 days, it has been "working with Cognia staff to establish a timeline and process for the review."
According to the release, the district has spent more than 600 hours preparing for the review while it also prepares for the 2021-22 school year.
"The Cobb County School District believes that transparency in this process is important and will update our community again as new information becomes available in August," the release said. "Thank you for your patience and continued support for all students, families, and residents of Cobb County."
