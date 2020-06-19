Cobb schools social workers will be available to provide services for at-risk families throughout the summer months, thanks to a $45,000 grant from the Cobb Community Foundation.
The money will pay for social worker training, and services such as telehealth calls, financial assistance for housing, transportation, and school materials such as digital devices.
District officials say social workers were a "vital part" of supporting nearly 1,500 homeless students and their families. They also say the workers provided more than 4,500 individual student conferences throughout the year.
“We ... are so extremely thankful to be able to provide a continuum of coordination services for the students and families,” said Ana Murphy, Cobb Schools Social Work Supervisor. “This summer is more challenging than the past years, and we were nervous of the level of need that would be evident in our county. This money provides us with the availability to ensure to address the needs (both financially and emotionally) of as many students and their families as possible.”
Cobb Schools Foundation Executive Director Felicia Wagner said with 2020 "bringing immeasurable disruption," the services provided by the grant will be something students can rely on during the summer months.
To donate to the Cobb Schools Foundation, visit bit.ly/37K01R6.
