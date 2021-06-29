The Cobb County School District released an official public notice Tuesday announcing the dates for its first two public tax digest hearings.
Both hearings will be held on Thursday, July 8 at 514 Glover Street in Marietta. The first hearing will be at 11:30 a.m., while the second will be at 6:05 p.m.
