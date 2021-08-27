More than 1,000 students and staffers tested positive for COVID-19 across the Cobb County School District in the fourth week of school, the district reported Friday.
The district reported 1,033 cases since last Friday, bringing the cumulative case total for this school year to 2,797.
The increase was higher than in weeks past. The third week, 942 new infections were reported. In the second week, 569 new cases were reported, and in the first week, 253 new cases were reported.
Every Cobb school has now had at least one case since school started, with many having dozens of cases. Two schools have reported more than 100 total cases — East Side Elementary and Sprayberry High. East Side, where fifth grade students returned to school after an outbreak forced them to go virtual, has had 106 cumulative cases and has 22 active cases as of Friday.
Sprayberry has had 120 cases, 69 of which were active Friday.
The elementary schools with the most active cases as of Friday are Baker (28), Nickajack (23) and East Side.
Two middle schools have 20 or more active cases as of Friday — Cooper (25) and Lindley (20). Since school started, Barber Middle has had the most total cases, at 60. Barber sixth graders recently switched to virtual schooling.
On the high school level, Sprayberry has the most active cases. McEachern is second with 27 active cases. Campbell has 25 active cases and Allatoona has 22 active cases.
Marietta City Schools only reports active COVID-19 cases, not the total/cumulative number. MCS had 153 active cases Friday, 127 among students and 26 among staff. The number of active cases was 27 at the end of week one, 54 in week two and 94 in week three.
Marietta High School has the highest case number at 32 active student cases and four active staff cases. Marietta Sixth Grade Academy is second with 27 active student cases and one active staff case.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Friday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|08/27/21
|Change
|Cases
|71,689
|+362
|Hospitalizations
|3,773
|+6
|Deaths
|1,077
|+3
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|08/27/21
|Change
|Cases
|1,065,167
|+8,379
|Hospitalizations
|72,241
|+379
|Deaths
|19,510
|+59
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
Cobb County School District COVID-19 data can be found at cobbk12.org/page/40801/covid-case-notification.
Marietta City Schools COVID-19 data can be found at marietta-city.org/casereports.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
