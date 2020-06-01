Cobb schools has announced it plans to hold student-only in-person graduation ceremonies, though more details are still being worked out, according to an update from the district on Monday afternoon.
The district's announcement says as of June 1, state and local health officials have OK'd in-person graduation ceremonies with strict public health protocols in place.
District officials say staff will finalize plans for physical graduation ceremonies and communicate those plans by Friday. But the news release also says only students will be allowed to attend the ceremonies.
"Each ceremony will be livestreamed for parent and community participation," the release said. "All graduation ceremonies will be held in the newly constructed 3,000 seat gyms at Wheeler High School and Harrison High School, which will allow for proper social distance protocols, predictable weather, and technical ability to livestream."
Examples of public health directives which will be in place include:
• Social distancing guidelines as communicated in Gov. Brian Kemp’s most recent executive order;
• Temperature checks and symptom screenings of every student before entering the venue;
• Recommendation for all attendees to wear masks;
• Multiple hand hygiene stations will be provided;
For the most up-to-date guidance related to COVID-19 from the Cobb School District, visit www.cobbk12.org/covid.
