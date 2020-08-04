As students prepare to start the year online only on Aug. 17, parents in Cobb County have a new way to keep in touch with their children’s teachers.
CTLS Parent, the family portal of the Cobb Teaching and Learning System, allows parents to track student progress, access educational resources, receive school notifications and communicate with teachers in Cobb schools. The portal is now accessible through multiple platforms, including the CTLS website or through the mobile app available for download in the App Store and Google Play.
“The classroom gets more complicated for students, parents, and teachers every year,” Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said in a news release. “It doesn’t have to be. The Cobb Teaching and Learning System is designed to give students better resources, parents more information, and teachers more time.”
Cobb schools published a CTLS Parent promotional video on Friday, highlighting the features of the new virtual system ahead of the academic year.
“Our goal is to provide one central place to go for student learning and school communication,” a voiceover said in the video. “Now parents can communicate with teachers and see their student’s progress and attendance in one single location, making life easier for our families. Once logged in, parents will be able to branch off into different areas: assessments, schedule, resource library, report card, attendance and grade book.”
According to the video, everyone involved in Cobb Schools — from parents to Superintendent Ragsdale — will use the new CTLS platform.
In the CTLS portal, parents can send direct messages to teachers and receive messages from their schools and the district. The platform includes a school faculty directory, and parents can customize notifications and alerts.
Through the platform Cobb schools is providing families with access to a library of over 700,000 educational resources. According to the promo video published on Friday, “these resources are for families so they can engage in their child’s learning at home.”
Parents can also use the platform to access student schedules, grade books, report cards, calendars, polls and other features. CTLS features language translation, allowing parents to engage with the content in their preferred language.
