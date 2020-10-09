Cobb County School District reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 among staff and students Friday, bringing the district’s cumulative total from 287 last week to 324.
The cumulative total includes all cases among students and staff that have been confirmed by Cobb-Douglas Public Health since July 1.
Nine elementary schools in Cobb County School District — Blackwell, Eastvalley, Milford, Nicholson, Nickajack, Pickett’s Mill, Powers Ferry, Sanders and Shallowford Falls — reported new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. All listed schools have reported fewer than 10 active confirmed cases of COVID-19, but the district did not publish precise totals. The remaining 58 elementary schools have reported no active cases of COVID-19.
“To protect the identities of those who were/are sick or quarantined (as indicated by HIPAA and FERPA), the Georgia Department of Public Health recommends refraining from publicly publishing numbers of cases or quarantined students or staff that are less than 10 unless the number is 0,” the district wrote on its website.
Friday marked the first time that Cobb schools published COVID-19 case data for individual schools. The district launched phase one of its reopening plan this week, giving all elementary students and some special education students the option of returning to schools for in-school instruction for the first time since March.
“As students return to face-to-face classrooms, and based on guidance received from our state and local public health agency, school-by-school active totals will be provided once students have re-entered face-to-face classrooms,” the district said on its website.
The district will publish middle and high school COVID-19 case data as those schools reopen to students. Middle school data will be published Oct. 23, the first Friday after those students return to face-to-face classes. High school data will be published Nov. 13, the second Friday after those students return to in-person instruction.
Marietta City Schools
Marietta City Schools reported no active cases of COVID-19 among students Friday, and four active cases among staff. The affected staff members come from Dunleith Elementary School, Lockheed Elementary School, Marietta High School and the district’s central office.
“Student total includes active positive cases who have been on campus (as determined through contact tracing) due to in-person learning, tutoring, and/or extracurricular clubs, programs, activities, and athletics that are managed or sanctioned by Marietta City Schools,” the district said on its website. “Staff total includes all active positive cases, recognizing that staff may be intermittently on campus at various times for multiple reasons.”
In its last COVID-19 report, published Sept. 25 — the Friday before fall break — Marietta City Schools reported four active cases of COVID-19 among students. According to district spokesperson Jen Brock, those four cases are now closed.
“Closed means that the individual is cleared to return to school/work because they have met our criteria to return,” Brock said in a statement to the MDJ.
The four active cases among staff members have not met the district’s criteria to return to school or work.
Marietta City Schools launched phase two of its reopening plan this week, allowing all elementary school students and some special education students to return to school for face-to-face classes.
Active COVID-19 case counts for Cobb County School District are available online at cobblearningeverywhere.com/cases/. Active COVID-19 case counts for Marietta City Schools are available online at marietta-city.org/domain/1490.
