Cobb County Schools reported 252 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the district this week.
On Friday, the school system’s website listed 1,214 cases as of July 1. This week’s cases were at 48 elementary schools, 20 middle schools and 16 high schools, a total of 84 schools.
The district does not state how many infections are in students or staff. At schools where there are less than 10 positive cases, it does not specify the number.
At Kemp Elementary School, there are 11 confirmed cases, according to the district.
Other schools in the report with active cases include:
♦ Acworth Intermediate, Argyle, Baker, Bells Ferry, Belmont Hills, Big Shanty Intermediate, Blackwell, Brumby, Bryant, Chalker, Cheatham Hill, City View, Clarkdale, Clay Harmony Leland, Compton, Davis, Dowell, Due West, East Side, Fair Oaks, Garrison Mill, Hayes, Hollydale, Keheley, Kennesaw Primary, Kincaid, King Springs, LaBelle, Lewis, Mount Bethel, Mountain View, Murdock, Norton Park, Pickett’s Mill, Powder Springs, Powers Ferry, Rocky Mount, Sanders, Shallowford Falls, Skyview at Haven, South Cobb Early Learning Center, Smyrna, Sope Creek, Still, Teasley, Timber Ridge and Tritt elementary schools;
♦ Awtrey, Barber, Campbell, Daniell, Dickerson, Dodgen, Durham, East Cobb, Floyd, Garrett, Lindley, Lost Mountain, Lovinggood, Mabry, McCleskey, McClure, Pine Mountain, Simpson, Smitha and Tapp middle schools;
♦ Allatoona, Campbell, Harrison, Hillgrove, Kell, Kennesaw Mountain, Lassiter, McEachern, North Cobb, Osborne, Pebblebrook, Pope, South Cobb, Sprayberry, Walton and Wheeler high schools. This is all of the district’s high schools but one, Cobb Horizon High School.
Marietta City Schools reported 48 coronavirus cases this week at a total of 10 locations. According to its website, as of Friday Marietta High School has 15 student cases and two staff cases, and Dunleith Elementary has nine student cases and three staff cases.
Other confirmed cases are at the Early Learning Center, two staff; Lockheed Elementary School, two students; Sawyer Road Elementary School, one staff; West Side Elementary School, two students; Marietta Center for Advanced Academics, one student; Marietta Sixth Grade Academy, three students; Marietta Middle School, four students; the district central office, four staff.
The website that reports Cobb County School District’s COVID-19 numbers weekly was not responding by press time.
Meanwhile, here’s a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Friday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 numbers for Friday
|Category
|12/11
|Change
|Cases
|29,543
|+368
|Hospitalizations
|2,226
|+7
|Deaths
|513
|+2
Georgia’s COVID-19 numbers for Friday
|Category
|12/11
|Change
|Cases
|466,904
|+4,775
|Hospitalizations
|37,321
|+304
|Deaths
|9,175
|+52
The Cobb School district’s coronavirus numbers can be found at https://www.cobblearningeverywhere.com/cases/. Marietta City Schools’ report is at https://www.marietta-city.org/domain/1490.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
