The Cobb County School District released a phased reopening plan on Tuesday night outlining how the district would welcome students back into the classroom for face-to-face instruction, but that plan did not feature the specific dates when school doors will open to students.
Due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, the school year will start online only on Aug. 17, and schools will bring students back to face-to-face learning in three phases. The phased return would first reopen schools to elementary school students, then middle school students and finally high school students.
John Floresta, the district’s chief strategy and accountability Officer, said the decision not to include dates in the phased reopening plan was deliberate.
“We were really intentional when we introduced this phased model for face-to-face instruction,” Floresta said in a phone interview with the MDJ. “... phase one start date is going to be determined, again, by public health guidance and data. I would tell you that a date is not something that we’re looking at. We’re looking at data and we’re looking at impacts of COVID-19 across the community, across our families and across our staff. I wouldn’t want to speculate on a date because that’s not the way we’re looking at it.”
Floresta said Superintendent Chris Ragsdale’s priority is getting students and staff back into face-to-face instruction as soon as it is safe. The district is leveraging information from local public health officials at Cobb-Douglas Public Health in its decision making process.
“We know we’re not public health experts, and, since COVID-19 impacted our classrooms here in Cobb back in March, we’ve been relying on those who are public health experts,” Floresta said. “They’re giving us data on a regular basis. They’re giving us guidance on a day-to-day basis, and we’ll continue to look at it. We’ll continue to base our decisions on their recommendations.”
According to Floresta, those public health officials have determined that Cobb County is an area of high spread for the novel coronavirus, and they will be looking at factors like community spread, effective contact tracing, and testing turnaround timelines when advising the district about reopening schools.
Cobb school board member David Chastain said he thinks the plan is good and that Ragsdale is holding off on announcing dates until he has more information from public health experts.
“We know that the best place for kids to be for learning is in the classroom,” Chastain said in a phone interview with the MDJ on Tuesday night. “But all the challenges presented by the virus, the logistics of it all, considering the contact tracing and how you manage that, it’s quite the challenge.”
Board member Jaha Howard said the district should consider county intensive care unit capacity and the need for improved contact tracing and faster COVID-19 test results in deciding when to open schools for phase one.
“The Superintendent made the right decision to not include a specific timeline for any of our phases,” Howard said in a statement to the MDJ. “However, parents still deserve much more details in the weeks to come about infection protocol and safety precautions.”
In a statement to the MDJ, Cobb schools spokesperson Nan Kiel highlighted the value of local public health officials.
“We are not public health experts and remain committed to relying on those who are to provide guidance based on COVID-19’s impact on Cobb County,” Kiel said. “Cobb and Douglas Public Health’s guidance continues to be invaluable as we navigate this public health crisis together.”
