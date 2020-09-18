In a video released Friday, the Cobb County School District outlined how schools could operate after reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The video used a fourth grade math class as an example of how instruction could appear when students return to the classroom. Teachers will lead a class of both face-to-face and virtual students at the same time. The video described this classroom setting as “shared synchronous instruction.”
“In order to support teachers with delivering instruction that promotes learning everywhere, the Cobb County School District has provided multiple tools and resources to enable successful shared synchronous instruction,” a narrator said in the video. “Shared synchronous instruction is a model that provides students and families a choice to attend school in either a face-to-face format or remotely from home.”
Cobb schools will begin phase one of reopening on Oct. 5, giving elementary school students and many special education students the option of face-to-face learning. Parents have until Sunday, Sept. 20 to register their children for their preferred learning method using the ParentVue portal.
According to the district, classes may include whole group learning, a period in which the teacher will be on camera and teaching to both groups of students simultaneously. During the video, the district showed a masked teacher using a laptop and document camera to lead a face-to-face class while also communicating with students at home.
Classes may also feature individual or personalized work time, according to the district. During this time, students will complete independent activities and teachers will check in on individual students.
“Remote students should understand that they should be completing work during this time, and that their teacher will check in on them, but they should focus on their work rather than watching the class,” the narrator said in the video.
In a news release issued by Cobb schools Friday, the district said it will train teachers to lead face-to-face and remote students simultaneously.
“Elementary and Special Needs teachers have been trained and equipped to make the most of their classroom teaching by utilizing online technology,” the district said in the release. “This will prevent teachers from having to teach lessons twice, while also keeping the class together in the educational process.”
Cobb County School District Superintendent Chris Ragsdale reiterated that technology would play a large role in the academic year, just as he said in Thursday’s board of education meeting.
“This year will be technology-centric,” Ragsdale said in the release. “This is the only way we can minimize disruptions if a school or a class needs to quarantine.”
According to the district, students in the face-to-face mode and the virtual mode will tune in to the same lessons as their classmates. After lessons are completed, they will be logged in the Cobb Teaching and Learning System — the district’s online learning platform — to be viewed later.
“A return to classrooms will look different across the District,” Ragsdale said. “Some schools may have 80% return; some may have only 20%. But all will be using devices and CTLS to some degree.”
More information, including the full video, is available online at cobbk12.org and the Cobb County School District YouTube channel.
