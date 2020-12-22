Cobb County School District is getting $25,000 in state grant money for computer science teacher training.
The Georgia Department of Education announced Monday that Cobb Schools was one of 30 school systems receiving a total of $645,000 to help build capacity for computer science education.
The department awarded the first computer science grants last year, and will distribute grant money annually as long as there is allocated funding for it, Meghan Frick, spokesperson for GaDOE, told the MDJ.
According to the state education department, even though computer science is a high-demand career, there are currently 403 credentialed computer science teachers and 1,000 middle and high schools in Georgia, up from 250 teachers in 2019. The grant money will pay for teachers' professional learning, including credential programs.
"These grants are another great step forward in ensuring Georgia becomes the Technology Capital of the East Coast," Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan said in a statement. "Just recently, the Partnership for Inclusive Innovation, which is spearheading our effort to make Georgia the Tech Capitol of the East Coast, designated STEM K-12 education as one of its top priorities for additional growth. I want to thank the Department of Education and Superintendent Richard Woods for continuing this critical program, which helps build a strong educational foundation for Georgia's children."
“It’s our job as educators to prepare students not for the world of today, but for the world of tomorrow,” Superintendent Woods said. “Children in public schools today need to be equipped to build successful lives in the future. Focusing on computer science as an essential K-12 discipline ensures students are prepared not just with technical skills but with experience in problem-solving and real-world thinking that will serve them well in any career they choose.”
School districts applied for the grants and received varying amounts, according to GaDOE. Priority was given to school systems serving highly impoverished and/or rural communities.
