Cobb Schools will be under a special review by its accreditation agency beginning Aug. 15, and district officials say they've so far spent more than 1,000 hours and $75,000 preparing evidence for that investigation.
The special review by Cognia, which was brought on by a letter from the three Democrats on the Cobb school board, as well as more than 50 complaints from community and staff, is expected to end on Aug. 18.
Though Cognia spokeswoman Mariama Tyler previously told the MDJ the school district had been provided copies of the 50 complaints referenced, district officials said as of Thursday that it had still not received any such documentation. Cognia has also refused to provide the MDJ with that information and has declined to comply with Georgia's open records requests.
Cognia officials did not respond to a request for comment.
The review will involve presentation of evidence concerning four specific Cognia standards, which the district says relate to “governing authority, equitable opportunities and student performance,” as specific areas of focus.
District spokeswoman Nan Kiel said Cobb Schools has fully cooperated with the review, and the working relationship with the special review team, made up of educators from around the country, has so far been "excellent."
Cognia's review will consist of examination of interviews between Cognia and parties ranging from individual board members and Superintendent Chris Ragsdale to district principals, teachers, students and community members.
Kiel said the special review team has indicated that a written report on the findings of the review will be submitted to Cognia within 30 days of the completion of the review, expected to end on Aug. 18. Cognia's verdict and any recommendations will be sent back to the district after the agency and its "senior leadership team" finalize those decisions, she said.
Ragsdale has previously noted a loss of accreditation or change in the district's accreditation status could have serious consequences for students, staff and the greater community.
Loss of accreditation, should it come to that, could make students from Cobb less competitive during college acceptance and make it harder for them to receive the HOPE scholarship. Changes in accreditation status could also affect educator recruitment and retention and district enrollment and funding, according to the school district. And beyond the implications to the district are also concerns of ripple effects on the county’s economy, property values and bond credit ratings, Cobb Schools officials said.
CCSD is the second largest school system in Georgia and the 25th largest in the nation, with 111 schools and more than 107,000 students. Officials say the county leads many metro Atlanta school districts in measures including graduation rates (89%), SAT scores, ACT scores and Georgia’s accountability scores.
