Cobb schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale says beginning July 13, the district will host in-person graduation ceremonies and allow each graduate four tickets for family to attend.
His announcement is a departure from a proposal earlier this year to hold graduation ceremonies that would only allow students and would be live streamed for others to watch.
He said the new proposal still includes a live-stream option for those who don't feel comfortable attending.
Ragsdale said each school in Cobb will host its graduation at McEachern High School's 9,000-seat stadium, and two ceremonies will be held per day — one at 9 a.m. and one at 7:30 p.m.
"Obviously, it's to avoid mid-July heat," he said, pointing to the turf field's ability to heat up beyond the air temperature.
Ragsdale also noted there is construction happening around the school and asked families to be aware of traffic patterns as they attend the ceremonies.
The superintendent said more details will come in the following days for each individual school's ceremony.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.