Cobb school Superintendent Chris Ragsdale has announced the district plans a return to in-person classes on Aug. 3.
Ragsdale said the plan is "subject to change," based on health officials' guidance.
"Currently, we will not be conducting a hybrid schedule," he said, referring to staggered schedules where some students report to school buildings on designated days and others report on different days. "However, we will be offering a remote option for parents that are not comfortable seeing their kids back to a face-to-face instructional model."
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.