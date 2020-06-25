Cobb school Superintendent Chris Ragsdale has announced the district plans a return to in-person classes on Aug. 3.

Ragsdale said the plan is "subject to change," based on health officials' guidance.

"Currently, we will not be conducting a hybrid schedule," he said, referring to staggered schedules where some students report to school buildings on designated days and others report on different days. "However, we will be offering a remote option for parents that are not comfortable seeing their kids back to a face-to-face instructional model."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

