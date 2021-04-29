Pebblebrook High School is getting a new coordinator for its performing arts magnet program.
Starting June 1, Robert Connor will step into the role as coordinator of the Cobb County Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts at Pebblebrook High School, Principal Dana Giles announced this week.
The Center for Excellence is a public magnet school housed on the campus of Pebblebrook High School in Mableton. The magnet program offers training in dance, vocals, drama and technical theater in addition to an academic curriculum.
Connor, who holds a bachelor of arts from Morehouse College and a master of fine arts in theatre from the University of Georgia, has more than 40 years of experience in professional arts and entertainment and has served more than two decades as an arts educator, according to a news release from the Cobb School District.
“We are ecstatic to have Mr. Robert (Connor) as part of the tremendous legacy of leadership for the Cobb County Center for Excellence in Performing Arts,” Giles said. “His reputation as a resourceful, creative, and impactful leader is evidenced in his decades of experiences in successfully leading and growing various Performing Arts programs in Metro Atlanta and other states, coupled with his work with several local theatres and productions.”
Connor has previously worked with performing arts programs including Tri-Cities High School's Visual and Performing Arts Magnet Program, the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, and the Fine Arts Magnet Education program at New Manchester High School.
Giles also said Connor's connections with major colleges, universities and performing arts programs also make him an exciting addition to the school's magnet program. Connor's students are often sought out, because they know of his reputation in producing quality candidates, Giles said.
The incoming coordinator has appeared in a variety of stage productions including "110 in the Shade," "Camelot," "Queen of the Blues," Tyler Perry’s "I Know I’ve Been Changed" and "Jezebel," among others.
His directing credits include "In The Heights," "Chicago," "Cinderella," "Hairspray," "Romeo & Juliet," "Execution of Justice," "Black Nativity," "Miss Saigon," and the world premiere of the amateur production of "The Color Purple."
Connor has been awarded for his work on the soundtrack to "Greenleaf" season 2 and has recorded and arranged vocals for a variety of artists and product jingles. He has performed with artists including Michael Bublé, Gladys Knight, Barry Manilow, Byron Cage and Cassi Davis and has film and television credits on stations including FOX and OWN.
