Families in Cobb County School District will have another chance to officially choose between in-person and virtual learning for their children starting next week.
The school district's parent choice portal will be open for the third time this school year, from Monday through Feb. 28. Family selections will be in effect from March 15 through the end of the school year.
Students who don't have a choice made during the window will continue with their current learning environment.
A third choice window was added "because of the ever-changing nature of COVID-19 and not knowing how COVID-19 will impact students and families in the second semester," according to the district.
During the last parent window, about 66% of families in the district chose face-to-face learning for spring semester.
Families are advised to take the following steps to make their choice:
1. Make sure the adult who first enrolled each student completes the choice process. Attempting to complete the process as another adult will not work.
2. Use your preferred computing device to visit ParentVUE or open the ParentVUE app on your mobile device.
3. Log in with your username and password. If you have forgotten your password, click the Forgot Password link on the login page.
4. Once you are signed in to ParentVUE, direct your attention to the left-hand side menu and select the Back to School Choice menu item.
5. On the Back to School Choice page, find each of your registered students listed, along with the two learning options (FACE-TO-FACE or continue FULL REMOTE) for each.
6. Choose the option that best fits the needs of your student(s) and family.
For more information, including health and safety protocols at schools, visit www.cobbk12.org/learningeverywhere.
