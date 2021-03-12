Cobb County families can register kindergarteners and new first grade students in the school district for the 2021-22 school year.
To register in Cobb County School District, visit olr.cobbk12.org. Parents of current students will need to use their ParentVue account. There, parents can complete an online registration form.
Parents will need to upload the following documents:
- proof of residency
- certificate of immunization (Form 3231)
- certificate of vision, hearing, dental, and nutritional screening (Form 3300)
- proof of birth date, which can be a certified copy of a birth certificate, military ID, passport, adoption record, religious record authorized by a religious official, an official school transcript, or an affidavit of age.
- Social Security card or CCSD waiver (Form JBC-4). The Social Security number will be required by the state for students applying for the HOPE scholarship.
