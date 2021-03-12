Timber Ridge Elementary
Buy Now

In this January file photo, Timber Ridge Elementary School Principal Shannon McGill helps kindergartener Sayan Valvani with his mask.

 Shannon Ballew

Cobb County families can register kindergarteners and new first grade students in the school district for the 2021-22 school year.

To register in Cobb County School District, visit olr.cobbk12.org. Parents of current students will need to use their ParentVue account. There, parents can complete an online registration form.

Parents will need to upload the following documents:

  • proof of residency
  • certificate of immunization (Form 3231)
  • certificate of vision, hearing, dental, and nutritional screening (Form 3300)
  • proof of birth date, which can be a certified copy of a birth certificate, military ID, passport, adoption record, religious record authorized by a religious official, an official school transcript, or an affidavit of age.
  • Social Security card or CCSD waiver (Form JBC-4). The Social Security number will be required by the state for students applying for the HOPE scholarship.
Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.