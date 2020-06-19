Hillgrove logo.png
Hillgrove High School's football program has a confirmed case of COVID-19, according to Cobb schools and local health officials.

Cobb & Douglas Public Health notified the school district of the case, and the school district notified parents of the team by letter about an hour ago, according to a school district official.

"Today, Cobb and Douglas Public Health informed Hillgrove football players someone on the team was diagnosed with COVID-19. While the risk to those students is considered to be low, families are encouraged to follow the  recommendations of public health officials," the district told the MDJ in an emailed statement.

Officials will not confirm whether the infected person is staff or a student.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

