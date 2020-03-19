During week two of Cobb Schools’ partnership with MUST Ministries, the District and non-profit are teaming up to provide students with a five-day supply of breakfasts and lunches at eight school locations on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The first day of the meal distributions will be Monday, March 23.
The school locations selected for the meal distributions include more than 50% free and reduced lunch populations. The locations are Acworth Elementary, Bryant Elementary, Campbell High, Compton Elementary, East Cobb Middle, Garrett Middle, Osborne High and Riverside Intermediate. The new school locations will replace sites where food boxes were provided this week.
“I am proud that our team is continually looking for ways to better serve the adapting needs of our school community,” said board chair Brad Wheeler. "Our educators care about the whole child and know the best way for a child to succeed is when their basic needs are met. We appreciate that we have such a supportive and caring partner as MUST to help us meet the needs of our students."
Cobb Schools food service staff will make the food and MUST volunteers will distribute to students curbside. The meals can only be served to Cobb County students under 18 years of age and students must be physically present.
The weekly breakfast and lunch distributions can be sustained through the rest of the 2019-2020 school year. However, MUST needs volunteers to help by giving food donations and to help with food distributions at schools. Volunteers can sign up at https://www.mustministries.org/community-outreach-opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.