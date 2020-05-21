Cobb schools has changed some of its meal distribution locations, which through a partnership with MUST Ministries, will continue serving students through at least the end of June.
The updated list of locations is as follows:
- Acworth Elementary School, 4220 Cantrell Road, Acworth
- Bryant Elementary School, 6800 Factory Shoals Road, Mableton
- Compton Elementary School, 3450 New MacLand Road, Powder Springs
- East Cobb Middle School, 825 Terrell Mill Road, Marietta
- Garrett Middle School, 5235 Austell Powder Springs Road, Austell
- Mableton Elementary School, 5220 Church St., Mableton
- Osborne High School, 2451 Favor Road, Marietta
- Smyrna Elementary School, 1099 Fleming St., Smyrna
Since mid-March, Cobb County School District staff have served more than 318,000 meals to students in need. Although school is out for summer break, district officials say staff will continue to provide a five-day supply of breakfasts and lunches each week at eight school locations from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. through at least the end of June.
The meal distributions will continue to take place every Monday except for Memorial Day week when the distribution day has been moved to Tuesday, May 26 due to the Monday holiday.
The district's public-private partnership approach with MUST Ministries began when COVID-19 closed school buildings on March 13, and since then, Cobb students have taken home more 141,000 breakfasts and 176,00 lunches.
Marc Smith, the district's chief operations officer, said the cost of the meals have been covered by federal dollars.
Meals are provided to anyone who is under 18 and present at the pickup location, including pre-K students, rising kindergartners, recent graduates under 18 and students new to Cobb County. School staff anticipates serving about 225,000 meals from May 25 to June 26.
“Our students need us now more than ever, and we are committed to helping our Cobb students who may be struggling during this time," said Superintendent Chris Ragsdale. "We have been very thoughtful about supporting our students in a sustainable, financially responsible way. I am thankful we live in a community with such supportive staff and volunteers who are dedicated to every student in the Cobb County School District."
