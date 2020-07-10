Cobb County School District has launched a new website to help answer questions about what the 2020-21 school year will look like.
Friday, the district rolled out new details for its Face-to-Face and Remote Choice options for the school year, which is scheduled to start Aug. 17.
For students returning to classrooms in the fall, social distancing will be required when possible and masks will be "strongly recommended," though not mandated, per the school district's new website. School employees will be expected to wear masks.
School board members previously approved a plan that included options for parents to register their children either for in-person or virtual learning before the start of the fall semester. Since then, more details have been released, including safety protocols for school campuses and how online instruction will work.
Schools are to have a designated isolation area for anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms.
For parents enrolling students in school virtually in the fall, the school district will provide an orientation about online learning and the district's digital platform, CTLS Learn. CTLS stands for the Cobb Teaching and Learning System.
Elementary and middle school students enrolled in the remote option will have live meetings with teachers at the beginning and end of the school day. Math, English language arts, science and social studies will have live class meetings and independent work sessions.
High school students learning remotely will operate under the same curriculum and grading standards as their face-to-face peers. They will take CTLS Learn courses, supplemented by Cobb Virtual Academy and Georgia Virtual Schools classes.
Students with block schedules will take four classes for the semester and traditional schedule will have six classes a semester. All classes last for the whole semester.
An earlier version of this story said school district staff would be required to wear masks. The district says they are expected, but not required, to wear them.
