Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said Tuesday face masks will be optional for all district students and staff, effective June 7. Masks will remain optional throughout summer activities and during the 2021-2022 school year, though anyone can continue to wear them, should they wish to.
In May, the district had made masks optional for any fully vaccinated student or staffer. That standard, similar to that of many businesses, churches and governments, effectively put an honor system in place. The new standards remove the mask requirement for everyone, vaccinated or not.
A group of parents sued the district over its mask mandate but dropped the lawsuit last week, figuring the mandate was ending soon anyway.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said vaccinated Americans need not wear masks in most cases. As of its most recent guidance for schools, however, the CDC was still recommending that schools “should implement and layer prevention strategies and should prioritize universal and correct use of masks and physical distancing.”
About 39% of Georgians have received at least one vaccine dose, per the CDC. About 31.1% are fully vaccinated.
