A lawsuit taking aim at the Cobb County School District’s mask mandate, contact-tracing and quarantine program has been moved to federal court, according to court records.
The lawsuit, filed April 9 on behalf of six district parents, argues the mandate has forced students who do not want to wear a mask into a substandard virtual learning environment, a violation of the 14th Amendment. It also argues the contact-tracing and quarantine program violates a federal medical privacy law commonly referred to by its acronym, HIPAA.
In an April 19 filing, the defendants — Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and the seven members of the district’s Board of Education — argued that an alleged violation of federal law should be heard by a federal court.
The filing, a “notice of removal,” in legal parlance, automatically and instantly moves the case to federal District Court. The parents’ attorney, Mitch Skandalakis, said the move was legitimate, though he questioned the motive.
“Our view of the removal is that it's a stall tactic by the school board to try to run the clock out on the school year,” Skandalakis said.
An attorney for the defendants, Brandon Moulard, did not immediately return a call seeking comment Wednesday.
Both parties were scheduled to appear before Cobb Superior Court Senior Judge James Bodiford Tuesday. Had they done so, Bodiford would likely have issued a ruling then and there, Skandalakis said.
Skandalakis plans on filing another motion for an emergency hearing later this week, at which point a federal judge will decide when the case will be heard.
The district’s mask mandate has been in place since the district reopened for in-person learning last October. Ragsdale said it was among several safety measures that would allow students to return for in-person learning safely.
In the lawsuit, Skandalakis cites several studies that have found increased screen time can negatively impact kids’ brain development, educational outcomes and mental and emotional health. He cites other studies that have found little benefit to mask wearing, although such studies directly contradict guidance from most public health officials, who say mask-wearing does, in fact, limit the coronavirus’ spread.
In a statement last week, district spokeswoman Nan Kiel said CCSD has followed the guidance from Cobb-Douglas Public Health.
The parents — Caryn Sonderman, Matt Gill, Andrei Marcu, Gretchen Brocard, John Hanson and Erin White — are seeking injunctive relief barring the district from continuing its enforcement of the mandate.
