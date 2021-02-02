Students and staff at all schools in Cobb County School District were briefly under lockdown Tuesday, but there was no threat to anyone, the district reported.
The district posted on its social media:
"Due to a temporary systemwide malfunction with AlertPoint, all schools were placed on a brief lockdown today. All lockdowns have been lifted, there was no threat to students or staff at any time. Teachers are teaching and students are learning."
