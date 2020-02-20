From Cobb County Schools:
Due to the potential threat of ice, and to prioritize student and staff safety, the Cobb County School District is canceling all school-related activities, including athletics, prior to noon on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
All athletic activities and other school-related activities scheduled after noon will occur as planned. All staff should not report prior to noon.
(1) comment
[unsure][unsure] On #winterbreak yet they'll have no school or activities? Makes little sense . . . [unsure][unsure]
