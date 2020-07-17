In a board meeting Thursday afternoon, the Cobb County School District announced it intends to purchase nearly 5 acres of land near Walton High School.
Marc Smith, Cobb schools’ chief technology and operations officer, said the board will consider approving the $2.65 million purchase for two parcels of land during its next meeting on Aug. 20.
The spending will include a $2 million purchase for approximately 3.5 acres at 1483 Pine Road and a $650,000 purchase for approximately 1.2 acres at 3753 Providence Road in Marietta. The school district will also be responsible for additional expenses like inspection fees and closing costs.
The two properties, located south of Walton High School, are adjacent to 15.28 acres at 1495 and 1550 Pine Road that the district purchased for $3 million last November. That purchase came after the board expressed intent to use eminent domain to acquire the land.
The district plans to construct softball and tennis facilities on the land to return those sports to Walton’s campus, school officials said last November. The sports were displaced from campus to Terrell Mill Park when the district began a multi-year reconstruction and expansion of the high school in 2015. Walton’s new $48 million campus opened in 2017.
According to records from the county tax assessors office, the property at 1483 Pine Road is owned by Harold and Joan Estes, and a three-bedroom home built in 1964 currently sits on the land. Records show the property at 3753 Providence Road is owned by Maudelle Gilbert Gibson, and includes a three-bedroom home built in 1976.
The $2.65 million purchases and any further construction costs will be funded by the special purpose local option sales tax.
Smith made the announcement after executive session, a closed-door portion of board meetings when school officials discuss land, personnel and legal issues. His announcement came near the end of a five-hour board meeting in which superintendent Chris Ragsdale announced the school year will be starting online only on Aug. 17.
Its irresponsible of the Cobb County Board of Education to be spending money on land at this time, Cobb taxpayers are already overburdened but the morons on the school board could care less...
