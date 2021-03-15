Cobb County School District is hosting a virtual job fair for the first time for educators interested in teaching in the district next school year.
The fair is next Tuesday through Thursday, and will have representatives from all schools in the district. The fair will offer over 750 new certified teaching positions at all levels of instruction. Registration is open on the district website through March 21.
“This is an amazing district in which to work. As the 2nd largest school system in the state we offer teacher candidates a great place to teach, lead, and learn,” Kevin Kiger, senior executive director of employment, said in a statement. “Our teacher support programs are second to none, and our staff development and New Teacher Academy provide the professional foundation for a long and successful career in education.”
Almost 98% of employees in the Cobb County School District have already re-upped their contracts for the next school year, according to the district.
Cobb County School District includes 111 schools and more than 107,000 students.
“All schools will be attending the hiring fair,” said recruiter Amanda Shaw, Cobb Schools assistant director of employment, “so, it’s an ideal time for potential teachers to make a great first impression on principals.”
To register for the job fair or for more information about teaching in Cobb schools, visit https://www.cobbk12.org/page/294/employment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.