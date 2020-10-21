MABLETON — A south Cobb elementary school is the first in the district to test out a trio of new technologies designed to keep students and staff healthy amid the pandemic.
During a presentation at Bryant Elementary School on Wednesday, Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale highlighted a newly installed hand sanitizing station, new ultraviolet light sanitizing systems and a mobile application to track teacher and staff symptoms for any signs of the novel coronavirus. Bryant is the first school to implement all three technologies, and the district is also launching the new tools at Argyle and Belmont Hills elementary schools.
“Our goal and top priority in Cobb County School District has always, and will continue to always be, the health and safety of our staff and students,” Ragsdale said.
In front of a crowd of guests and elected officials in the Bryant media center, Ragsdale and technology executives highlighted the role of the three new health and safety tools in schools.
Bryant is the first school to install a 3Oe Scientific hand sanitizing station, and Ragsdale said the district is looking to install the product into Argyle and Belmont Hills. At the station, dubbed “Iggy,” users insert their hands to be sanitized by streams of “aqueous ozone,” according to 3Oe Scientific CEO Thomas Foust.
“We are pleased to be able to help keep the health of both staff and children here in Cobb County,” Foust said. “Ozone has been shown over many, many years … to be able to break down and destroy pathogens and viruses and bacteria, including coronavirus.”
State Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, was one of several visitors to test the “Iggy” hand sanitizing station at Bryant on Wednesday, and she said it can be a great tool because it enables students to take part in the response to the pandemic.
“It gives the kids a degree of engagement and agency and helping them feel like they really are a part of the team that’s keeping their schools clean,” Anulewicz said.
According to district spokesperson Eric Rauch, one hand sanitizing station has been installed at Bryant Elementary.
“The students and staff at Bryant Elementary will benefit from the technology while it is being evaluated for use in other Cobb schools,” Rauch said in a statement to the MDJ.
Bryant, along with Argyle and Belmont Hills, has also installed the ProTekLife ultraviolet light sanitizing system. The lights, installed into ceiling panels across the schools, turn on for an hour at 1 a.m. each night to break down pathogens and viruses on surfaces.
“Every morning at Bryant Elementary School, (Principal Timeka Cline) can tell all of her parents, ‘Yes, you’re coming to school in a sanitized classroom, a sanitized environment,’” Ragsdale said.
Ragsdale said he views this technology as a valuable asset in the long term, not just in the era of COVID-19. He hopes the sanitizing tools can reduce illness and improve attendance rates during future cold and flu seasons. He said he especially likes the sanitizing station and ultraviolet light systems because they are both free of chemicals.
“At some point in time, COVID is going to be in the rearview mirror,” Ragsdale said. “When that day comes, we still need to make sure that we’re providing the safest and most healthy environment for our students and our staff as we can.”
In all three schools, teachers and staff will use the SymTem app, powered by InfoMart, to log their symptoms each day and ensure they are cleared to return to classrooms for work.
“At Bryant Elementary, each employee, whether they be a teacher or front office staff, actually goes into the app, checks their symptoms, signs off and assures that they are symptom free,” Ragsdale said. “So Principal Cline has the opportunity to know that everybody coming to work in her building is symptom free, and that is a huge benefit.”
InfoMart founder Tammy Cohen demonstrated how the system works. Teachers and staff who are free of symptoms receive a scannable QR code to access their workplace, and a central dashboard keeps track of who is healthy and who is unavailable to work in person.
Ragsdale said there are multiple options to fund these new tools in schools across the district, starting with the $15 million reserved in the district budget for coronavirus-related expenses.
“We can’t take the risk to totally deplete that fund either because that’s got to last us throughout the year,” Ragsdale said. “Hopefully there’s some additional stimulus money coming from the federal level, and hopefully we’ll be able to see those dollars very shortly. We’re looking for all sources of revenue.”
According to Rauch, each of the new tools have been implemented as proof of concepts and “have cost less than $200,000 to implement.”
Leroy Tre’ Hutchins, a Bryant Elementary School parent and the presumptive replacement for David Morgan on the school board, said he was pleased with the new health and safety tools.
“I think it is a step in the right direction, not just for Bryant, but when we start talking about creating safe environments moving forward,” Hutchins said. “The flu, those other things that we’re going to deal with after COVID, I think this is the proactive approach to dealing with that, so I’m very excited about it.”
Now, Hutchins said, his focus is on how the district can quickly make these tools accessible to all schools.
“I think this is something that we definitely need to keep communities safe,” Hutchins said.
State Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, said Ragsdale has led Cobb schools in being on the cutting edge of new technologies.
“I think this is just another example of Cobb being a leader in the state,” Reeves said. “I hope that the trio of things that they have put together here at Bryant is going to demonstrate that we are making our schools as safe as possible.”
Ragsdale described Bryant, Argyle and Belmont Hills as “proof of concept schools” — the first facilities to test out the new technology. The purpose of installing these tools into three schools is to “make sure that it holds water” before implementing them across the district, Ragsdale said.
The schools chief noted, however, that the district may be quick to distribute this technology across the county.
“When we do work out the kinks and those kinds of things, then we look to roll it out to other schools,” Ragsdale said. “Obviously, time is of the essence in this particular situation.”
