ACWORTH — As a line of vehicles, each with at least one Cobb student inside, made its way through the parking lot at Acworth Elementary School, teachers, principals and volunteers met them with smiles, waves and meals.
At the school's main entrance, bags of food prepared by school nutrition workers were hurried out to awaiting families, where they were handed through windows or placed in trunks.
Students, many sporting masks of varying material and color, poked their heads out from back seats to greet teachers they hadn't seen for days or even weeks.
"I didn't recognize you with the mask at first," one teacher said to her student. She waved as the SUV pulled away.
Each Monday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. since schools closed for in-person sessions on March 13, Cobb County School District staff in partnership with Marietta-based MUST Ministries have handed a week's worth of food to any Cobb student who shows up at one of eight school locations:
- Acworth Elementary School
- Bryant Elementary School
- Campbell High School
- Compton Elementary School
- East Cobb Middle School
- Garrett Middle School
- Osborne High School
- Riverside Intermediate Elementary School
Since March 16, the district has served "well over" 75,000, according to John Floresta, the district's chief strategy and accountability officer. Monday alone saw 30,000 meals handed out, he said.
Floresta said each student receives 10 meals — one breakfast and lunch for each weekday — and spring break hasn't stopped the program.
At Acworth Elementary on Monday, the first day of spring break, administrators on site estimated at least 500 meals had been served in the two-hour window. In addition to meals, staff from McCall Primary School handed out books to any student in grades K-2.
"This is a great alleviater of some anxieties and stress as parents, because I'm working (and) my wife is working," said Shannon Taylor, a north Cobb father of four who works for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and whose wife is a nurse. "I just happened to be working from home today, but me and my wife generally work in Atlanta, so having these options and not having to worry about a bunch of meal prep — it's a great alleviater. I truly do appreciate it."
Taylor said his job allows him some flexibility to telework, but his oldest son, who is home from college, has also been helping look after his three siblings, ages 11, 9 and 6, while he balances his own school work.
Jeff Crawford, principal of nearby Awtrey Middle School, spoke with the MDJ as he scurried from the boxes of prepared meals to awaiting Cobb families' cars. Crawford said he has been proud of the coordinated efforts of teachers, MUST Ministries, volunteers and nutrition workers to provide for students' basic needs so they can better focus on learning as class continues online.
"We're all in this together," he said. "It's a hard time, and things like this help maintain that connectedness."
The weekly breakfast and lunch distributions will continue through May 18, the last day of the 2020 school year, according to district officials. School meals can only be served to Cobb County students under 18 years of age, so students must be physically present, according to federal guidelines.
Click here to sign up to volunteer through MUST.
Food donations can also be dropped off at:
♦ MUST Marietta Client Services: 1407 Cobb Parkway North, Marietta
♦ MUST Cherokee Client Services: 111 Brown Industrial, Canton
♦ MUST Smyrna Client Services: 460 Pat Mell Road, Smyrna
♦ MUST Ministries Donation Center: 1280 Field Parkway, Marietta
