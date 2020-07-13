Cobb high schools will celebrate commencement events at McEachern High School over the next two weeks. Osborne High School kicked off the ceremonies Monday night. The following times are:
Tuesday, July 14
Allatoona - 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
Hillgrove - 9:00 a.m.
Sprayberry - 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 17
Campbell - 9:00 a.m.
Kell - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 18
South Cobb - 9:00 a.m.
Harrison - 7:30 p.m.
Monday, July 20
Walton - 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 21
McEachern - 9:00 a.m.
Pope - 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 22
North Cobb - 9:00 a.m.
Pebblebrook - 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 23
Lassiter - 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 24
Wheeler - 9:00 a.m.
Kennesaw Mountain - 7:30 p.m.
Marietta High School, meantime, will host its graduation at Northcutt Stadium on Friday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m.
