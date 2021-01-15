The Cobb County School District will return to virtual learning next week as coronavirus cases surge and “high numbers of staff and students” quarantine due to exposure, the district announced Friday.
No in-person classes or after-school programs will be held between Monday Jan. 18 and Friday Jan. 22. Schools will close Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day and officially transition to all-virtual learning on Tuesday. The decision applies to students of all grades in all of the district’s schools. The district will offer food to needy students through meal kit pickups.
Marietta City Schools will remain open despite “substantial COVID-19 transmission occurring between adults in the buildings,” Superintendent Grant Rivera told staff in an email Friday morning.
The district will, however, make temporary changes to elementary school procedures, where student-to-teacher transmission is highest, Rivera said.
COBBCobb’s decision to temporarily suspend in-person learning should not be construed as a retreat from face-to-face instruction during the pandemic, the district said in a news release.
“The District remains committed to offering face-to-face and remote learning options for all families, and face-to-face and remote classrooms will resume on Monday, Jan. 25,” it said in a news release. “The separation period will allow our staff and students to return on January 25 after a time of quarantine, better prepared to teach and learn in face-to-face and remote classrooms to honor the instructional delivery models our families have chosen.”
MARIETTAJan. 25, Marietta City Schools will “pause all non-instructional and non-essential after-school activities (such as clubs, Scouts, etc.)” for all grades, Rivera said in his email to staff, adding that the congregation of students after hours could jeopardize the district’s ability to continue offering in-person learning.
”Exceptions will be made for (the before- and after-school program), as this service may be essential for families who depend on childcare to stay employed,” he wrote. “I will be working collaboratively with our Athletic Director Craig McKinney to find the right balance for athletic practices and games occurring inside buildings.”
Student-to-staff and staff-to-student transmission has been rare, according to Rivera, but most common in elementary schools, “as children are in rooms for the duration of the day and the teacher-student interaction often looks different than in secondary classrooms (grades 6-12).”
The “vast majority” of infections, however, have been between adults within and outside of the district’s schools.
Rivera said he conducted tours of district classrooms with officials from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, tours that “revealed some obvious patterns.” As such, elementary schools would have to take some immediate measures to reduce the odds of transmission, including but not limited to:
♦ removing nonessential furniture from classrooms;
♦ avoiding whole-classroom rug activities;
♦ having students eat outside if weather permits to limit mask-less time indoors;
♦ better enforcement of social distancing and mask-wearing recommendations.
“I have hope that continued modifications to our K-5 elementary classrooms and K-12 extracurricular activities will allow us to continue in-person learning,” Rivera wrote. “I will also be transparent with each of you — modifications to the instructional week may occur if such interventions do not, in fact, insulate classrooms from community-based transmission. We are actively preparing with school leaders should we need to make shifts to the school week that decrease the number of students in classrooms, particularly in grades K-5.”
In comments made earlier this week, Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb-Douglas Public Health, said parents should consider virtual schooling for their children given the level of community spread.
