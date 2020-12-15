The Cobb County School District’s last three days of the fall semester will be done exclusively remotely, the district announced Tuesday.
Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera, meanwhile, announced Tuesday there will be no changes to the Marietta district’s in-person learning this week.
For Cobb, Thursday and Friday are now digital learning days for students in the district. Wednesdays have been remote days since the start of the semester.
According to the district, the decision was based on guidance from Cobb-Douglas Public Health after confirmed cases of coronavirus infections have risen in the community.
Recently, Cobb County’s new COVID-19 cases have spiked above the county’s last peak in August, and in recent days has reported an average of over 300 new cases a day. In all, Cobb has seen over 30,000 confirmed cases.
Friday, Cobb Schools reported 252 new cases since the previous week, bringing the district’s total to 1,214 since July 1.
The district is “taking every possible step, including using remote learning days, to keep community spread from becoming school spread,” Nan Kiel, a spokeswoman for CCSD, said in a release announcing the remote school days.
“This was not an easy decision and we understand that this may be a difficulty for some of our families,” she said. “Working collaboratively with Cobb & Douglas Public Health, this decision is intended to benefit our students, staff, and could help our entire community be safer and healthier over the holiday break.”
The extra two days will also give school district and public health staff time for contact tracing existing COVID-19 cases effectively, the district said.
Marietta’s Rivera said in a statement to families that through ongoing collaboration with Cobb & Douglas Public Health, his team remains confident in the extensive safety protocols they have in place in each of Marietta’s schools and buildings.
“Additionally, we have made significant efforts to allow our internal COVID-19 response team to contact trace efficiently and effectively,” Rivera said, adding that safety protocols have been enhanced by the district’s recent partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Rivera acknowledged the recent rise in COVID-19 transmission in Cobb and urged families to wear masks and maintain distance from others.
“We all want our schools to stay open for those students who prefer to learn in-person; it will take commitment and good decisions from all of us to make this happen,” he said.
In August, when Cobb Schools’ over 100,000 students had all started the semester virtually, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said his target was to see the county’s cases drop below 200 cases per 100,000 residents in a two-week period to reinstate phase one of face-to-face instruction. Since schools reopened in person, that number has risen well above 200, and as of Monday was 521.
Public health officials say more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents represents high community spread.
For more information on what Cobb Schools is doing to keep students safe, healthy, and in school, visit its Learning Everywhere page at https://www.cobbk12.org/learningeverywhere.
