The Cobb County School District is touting a 44% decrease in COVID-19 cases since the week of Aug. 27, when weekly cases peaked. Cobb schools had 576 new COVID-19 cases this week, bringing the total for the school year to 4,978 cases.
Among the district’s 114 schools, 90% have reported declines in cases.
“For those schools which have not yet seen drops, we expect similar declines as COVID-19 spread also declines in those areas of the Cobb community,” the district announced.
The past week saw the second lowest number of new cases since the school year began. The district has had the following new case counts in each week of this school year:
- Week 1: 253
- Week 2: 569
- Week 3: 942
- Week 4: 1,033
- Week 5: 947
- Week 6: 658
- Week 7: 576
Elementary schools where cases have not declined over the past month are Acworth Intermediate, Big Shanty Intermediate, Eastvalley, Fair Oaks, Keheley, Kennesaw Primary, LaBelle, Teasley and Timber Ridge.
Middle schools where cases have not declined over the past month are Dickerson and Hightower Trail.
All high schools have seen decreases.
COVID-19 cases among children have dropped statewide — the district noted there was a 48% drop in cases statewide over the past four weeks among people under 18.
Only six of the district’s 66 elementary schools have 10 or more active cases. The highest is Addison, with 13.
The largest COVID-19 outbreak in the district right now is at Dickerson Middle, which has 38 active cases. Every other middle school has fewer than 10 active cases.
Of the high schools, seven out of 17 have 10 or more active cases. The highest is Harrison, with 18 active cases.
Despite pledging to publish a COVID-19 case update every Friday, Marietta City Schools had not done so as of 6 p.m. Friday.
County seeing decline in cases, deaths
Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cobb has seen a 15.6% decline in COVID-19 cases over the past week and a 9.5% decline in COVID-19 deaths over the past week. Hospitalizations have not declined as much, only ticking down 1.9% over the past week.
Over the past two weeks, Cobb has seen 697 cases per 100,000 people, per Cobb-Douglas Public Health. That is a decline from last Friday, when the number was 799 cases per 100,000, but still high. Anything over 100 cases per 100,000 people is considered high community transmission.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Friday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|09/17/21
|Change
|Cases
|78,879
|+324
|Hospitalizations
|3,850
|+4
|Deaths
|1,135
|+4
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|09/17/21
|Change
|Cases
|1,181,648
|+3,992
|Hospitalizations
|77,560
|+193
|Deaths
|21,235
|+92
As of Friday, Marietta-based Wellstar Health System had 627 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 88% of them unvaccinated. The system had 159 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Units, 93% of them unvaccinated, and 132 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator, 91% of them unvaccinated.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
For a full Cobb County Schools report, visit https://www.cobbk12.org/page/40801/covid-case-notification.
For a full Marietta City Schools report, visit https://www.marietta-city.org/casereports.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
(1) comment
Can ANYONE imagine where this country would be without Operation Warp Speed? Hospitals across the nation are filled to capacity and beyond with Covid patients of which approximately 90% are unvaccinated. Without a vaccine, this country would have had to rely on the biden administration to set up & staff emergency hospitals in convention centers or large auditoriums across the country. Would you or any of your family members like to have been a patient at one of these centers when current hospitals are understaffed the way it is. I cannot see the biden administration making any of this happen successfully! This country would be experiencing a disaster of which I cannot even think of or describe without the benefits of Operation Warp Speed and having vaccines available with a little over 50% of the population being vaccinated. Put the vaccinated 50% in the hospital & just THINK about what would be happening........Whether you are a Democrat or a Republican, you owe Donald Trump a HUGE THANK YOU FOR OPERATION WARP SPEED!!
