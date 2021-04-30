Cobb County Schools reported 80 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the district this week.
On Friday, the school system’s website listed 5,025 cases since July 1, 2020. This week’s cases were at 24 elementary schools, 13 middle schools and 11 high schools, a total of 48 schools.
The district does not state how many infections are in students or staff.
Marietta City Schools reported 58 coronavirus cases this week at a total of nine locations. Forty-six cases were found in district students, and another 12 were found in district employees.
Here’s a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Friday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers
|Cases
|60,424
|+92
|Hospitalizations
|3,125
|+6
|Deaths
|961
|+0
Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers
|Cases
|879,954
|+1,027
|Hospitalizations
|61,582
|+82
|Deaths
|17,559
|+25
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
