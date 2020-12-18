Cobb County Schools reported 356 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the district this week.
On Friday, the school system's website listed 1,570 cases as of Dec. 18. This week's cases were at 50 elementary schools, 22 middle schools and 16 high schools, a total of 88 schools.
The district does not state how many infections are in students or staff. It also does not specify how many cases are in each school when there are less than 10 positive cases at the affected schools.
At Hayes Elementary School, there are 14 confirmed cases, according to the district. At Kemp Elementary School, there are 17, and at Vaughan Elementary School there are 13.
At Hillgrove High School, there are 13 confirmed cases. At Walton, there are 23. At Campbell and Wheeler, there are 10.
Other schools in the report with less than 10 active cases include:
♦ Acworth Intermediate, Addison, Austell, Baker, Bells Ferry, Big Shanty Intermediate, Birney, Blackwell, Brumby, Bullard, Chalker, Cheatham Hill, City View, Clarkdale, Clay Harmony Leland, Compton, Dowell, Due West, Eastvalley, Fair Oaks, Ford, Garrison Mill, Green Acres, Haven at Skyview, Hollydale, Kennesaw Primary, King Springs, Mableton, Milford, Mount Bethel, Murdock, Nicholson, Nickajack, Norton Park, Pickett’s Mill, Powder Springs, Powers Ferry, Sanders, Sedalia Park, Shallowford Falls, South Cobb Early Learning Center, Still, Teasley, Tritt, and Varner elementary schools;
♦ Awtrey, Barber, Campbell, Daniell, Dickerson, Dodgen, Durham, East Cobb, Floyd, Garrett, Griffin, Lindley 6th Grade Academy, Lost Mountain, Lovinggood, Mabry, McCleskey, McClure, Palmer, Simpson, Smitha and Tapp middle schools;
♦ Allatoona, Harrison, Kell, Kennesaw Mountain, Lassiter, McEachern, North Cobb, Osborne, Pebblebrook, Pope, South Cobb, and Sprayberry high schools. This is all of the district’s high schools but one, Cobb Horizon High School.
Marietta City Schools reported 87 coronavirus cases this week at a total of 13 locations. According to its website, Marietta High School has 22 student cases and 3 staff cases, and Dunleith Elementary School has 14 student cases and 1 staff case.
Other confirmed cases are at the Early Learning Center, two staff; A.L. Burruss Elementary School, one staff; Hickory Hills Elementary School, four students, one staff; Lockheed Elementary School, four students; Park Street Elementary School, one student, two staff; Sawyer Road Elementary School, two staff; West Side Elementary School, two students, four staff; Marietta Center for Advanced Academics, one student; Marietta Sixth Grade Academy, five students; Marietta Middle School, ten students, one staff; the district central office, seven staff.
The Cobb School district's coronavirus numbers can be found at https://www.cobblearningeverywhere.com/cases/. Marietta City Schools report is at https://www.marietta-city.org/domain/1490.
