Cobb County Schools reported 461 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the district in the past two weeks.
On Friday, the school system's website listed 3,960 cases since July 1.
Last week, there wasn't a report for either Cobb or Marietta schools due to the midwinter break.
This week's cases were at 46 elementary schools, 22 middle schools and 16 high schools, a total of 84 schools.
The school with the highest number of reported active cases in Cobb is Kell High School, with 11. All other schools in the district were reporting fewer than 10 cases.
The district does not state how many infections are in students or staff.
Marietta City Schools reported 84 coronavirus cases this week, plus one presumptive positive student case, at a total of 10 locations.
Marietta High School had 30 reported student cases and three staff cases, according to the report. Marietta Middle School had 10 student cases.
Cases were also reported at Burruss, Hickory Hills, Lockheed, Park Street and Sawyer Road elementary schools, Marietta Center for Advanced Academics, Marietta Sixth Grade Academy and the district’s central office.
Meanwhile, Georgia's death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 15,000 Friday.
Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Friday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Cobb County’s COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|02/26/21
|Change
|Cases
|55,157
|+96
|Hospitalizations
|2,771
|+13
|Deaths
|838
|+2
Georgia’s COVID-19 Numbers for Friday
|Category
|02/26/21
|Change
|Cases
|814,820
|+2,265
|Hospitalizations
|55,778
|+174
|Deaths
|15,007
|+20
The Cobb School District's coronavirus numbers can be found at https://www.cobblearningeverywhere.com/cases/. Marietta City Schools report is at https://www.marietta-city.org/domain/1490.
A Cobb-Douglas Public Health report, including data on how the coronavirus is affecting different ZIP codes, genders and ages, is available at reports.mysidewalk.com/17554e75c1#c-452027.
For the Georgia DPH’s full report, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
National data can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website at cdc.gov.
