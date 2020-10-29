Cobb County School District schools will be closed Friday due to power outages caused by the remnants of Hurricane Zeta, school officials said.
In a news release issued on Thursday afternoon, the district said many schools are without power, so all Friday classes will be canceled. Staff will work remotely.
"In the aftermath of Hurricane Zeta, many of our students, families, and staff continue to be without power and are recovering from the impact this hurricane has had on their homes and schools," the district said. "At this time, many schools are still without power and, to make sure every student can enter a healthy and safe classroom, all classes will be canceled on Friday, October 30th."
Elementary after-school programs are canceled, but extracurricular activities may still take place, if possible.
"If you have any specific school or extracurricular related questions, please contact your local school or coach," the district said.
