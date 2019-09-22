While classified employees in the Cobb County School District may not be professional educators, they still teach valuable lessons such as kindness and patience.
The district recognized four women as the 2019-20 Classified Employee of the Year winners during a recent luncheon to celebrate Cobb’s top employees from around the district:
♦ Elementary School Level: Suzanne Alea, a secretary at Tritt Elementary School
♦ Middle School Level: Janice Frost, a paraprofessional at McClure Middle School
♦ High School Level: Beth Gibeaut a clerk at Sprayberry High School
♦ Central Office Level: Sandra Oliver, a secretary in the School Leadership Division
The Elementary Level winner from Tritt Elementary School has served Cobb students, staff and parents for 13 years. Suzanne Alea is the “face” of her school and is described as a source of patience and kindness.
Like Alea, Janice Frost is always kind and patient. That’s part of the reason she was named the Middle School Level Classified Employee of the Year. According to her McClure team members, Frost establishes strong and trusted relationships with each student and their parents. She shows compassion and helps students gain an understanding and ownership of their actions.
The High School CEOTY, Beth Gibeaut, has transformed and improved the attendance office at Sprayberry High School. She’s described as having a positive influence on the entire school, and even in the most stressful situations, she communicates with grace and poise.
The Central Office Level winner, Sandra Oliver, has served Cobb Schools as a secretary for 18 years. Her extensive experience combined with her warm and pleasant demeanor helps her navigate challenging situations that impact Cobb staff, students and parents.
Because she speaks Spanish fluently, Oliver often serves an interpreter to help members of the school community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.