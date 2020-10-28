Students in Cobb County School District will learn remotely on Thursday due to severe weather from Hurricane Zeta, school officials said.
In an update posted to its website, the district said face-to-face classes on Thursday would be canceled.
"Due to severe weather conditions caused by Hurricane Zeta, all face-to-face classes will meet remotely on Thursday, October 29th.
"This decision was made in keeping with our commitment to student and staff safety, with particular concern for our youngest bus riders.
"All students are asked to report to class remotely through the Cobb Teaching and Learning System (CTLS) with further instruction provided by your teacher unless you, your family, or your home are impacted by Hurricane Zeta.
"Local school and central office staff will work remotely. Essential employees will receive specific instructions from their respective Executive Cabinet member.
"Elementary after-school program is cancelled and extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled. If you have any school-specific questions, please contact your local school."
