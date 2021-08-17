080321_MDJ_Pearson7.JPG
A Cobb Schools bus driver arrives at Pearson Middle School as students head into the newly opened school for the first day of the school year on Aug. 2, 2021.

 Thomas Hartwell

Cobb Schools bus drivers and monitors will receive a $1,200 "retention bonus" in their December paychecks, the Cobb County School District announced. 

A bus monitor works on a school bus helping children on and off the bus, supervising them during the ride and passing them off to the correct parents or guardians, according to job search engine ZipRecruiter.

Superintendent Chris Ragsdale announced the bonus Tuesday afternoon.

To be eligible for the bonus, each driver and monitor must be employed by Sept. 24, the district said.

"Superintendent Ragsdale talks a lot about our Team. Our bus drivers and monitors are the first Team member many of our students and parents see every day. We want to do everything we can to hire the best and keep the best," Cobb Schools Chief Operations Officer Marc Smith said in a news release.

