Editor’s Note: Below is a list of Q&As that the Cobb County School District published on three school board members.
Randy Scamihorn, Post 1
How long have you been on the school board?
“I have served Cobb students and staff as a School Board Member for seven years and for 15 years as a teacher before joining the Board.”
How long have you lived in Cobb County?
“I have been a resident of Cobb County for 41 years. It’s changed a lot as a county and our schools have gotten better and better, especially over the last 5 or 10 years. I really do think this is the best time to live in Cobb County.”
Superintendent Ragsdale often says Cobb is the best place to teach, lead and learn. What impresses you the most about our team?
“I’m continually impressed by the qualifications and work ethic of our team. The county does well when our schools do well and our schools are the best they’ve ever been because of the quality of our teachers and staff.”
What are you looking forward to in the 2019-2020 school year?
“I’m looking forward to continuing to serve our students, parents, and citizens of Cobb County.”
What was your favorite memory from the 2018-19 school year?
“It is always an honor when I’m able to help our parents and grandparents solve issues they encountered in our schools and school system. We serve a lot of people and I enjoy making sure each are treated well as customers.”
Dr. Jaha Howard, Post 2
How long have you been on the school board?
“I have been on the school board for seven months.”
How long have you lived in Cobb County?
“I have lived in Cobb County for 10 years.”
Superintendent Ragsdale often says Cobb is the best place to teach, lead and learn. What impresses you the most about our team?
“Our teachers’ high level of professionalism in education and compassion for our students impresses me the most.”
What are you looking forward to in the 2019-20 school year?
“I am looking forward to challenging ourselves as a district to intentionally strive for excellence in every area of education.”
What was your favorite memory from the 2018-19 school year?
“Commencement week was unforgettable! It was an honor to be a part of sending out graduates out into the world, prepared to be game-changers in society.”
David Chastain, Post 4
How Long have you been on the school board?
“I have had the pleasure of serving as a Board Member since January 2015, 4.5 years.”
How long have you lived in Cobb County?
“I have lived in Cobb since 1967 for a total of 52 years. I was raised in Cobb County and attended Brumby Elementary, East Cobb Junior High and Wheeler High. My children also attended Cobb Schools.”
Superintendent Ragsdale often says Cobb is the best place to teach, lead and learn. What impresses you the most about our team?
“I am amazed that an organization with 18,000 employees, serving 112,000 students, is able to maintain the agility and flexibility to allocate resources to support our mission at a relatively low cost compared to neighboring school districts.”
What are you looking forward to in the 2019-20 school year?
“I look forward to our monthly Board Recognitions where we highlight some of the outstanding accomplishments of our students and employees in academics, athletics, arts and other areas of excellence.”
What was your favorite memory from the 2018-19 school year?
“The highlight of each year, for me, is participating in our high school commencement ceremonies each May. As the 2019 Board Chair, it was my privilege to certify the diplomas for Cobb Horizon High, an innovative school that serves students in need of a different learning experience to obtain enough credits to earn a high school diploma.”
