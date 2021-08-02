FAIR OAKS — Monday marked the start of the new school year in Cobb County, and students at the new Pearson Middle School were welcomed with fanfare — high school bands and cheerleaders greeted them as they walked in the door.
First day at Smyrna's new school
It appeared a majority of the students who hopped off the bus and made their way to their first class in the new $39.3 million, 172,646-square-foot middle school in the Fair Oaks community wore masks.
The school district's decision to make masks optional in the 2021-22 school year has been the subject of debate among parents, even before the school year began. Many parents spoke at school board meetings, took to social media to air their opinions or emailed the MDJ and the district to express their concern or support over the mask policy.
Marietta City Schools also made masks optional for students and staff.
Guidance from public health experts from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, down to Cobb & Douglas Public Health recommend that students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in school buildings.
Standing outside the 900-student school Monday morning wearing a surgical mask, Pearson parent Ricardo Munoz said he respected each family's right to choose whether their students would wear masks, but his two Pearson students are.
"As a parent, we want what's best for our kids, and we all have different opinions of what's best for our kids," Munoz said, adding that he's working to protect his kids, a sixth grader and a seventh grader, as much as he can. "That's all I can do."
He said he felt more confident seeing a majority of the students wearing masks.
Munoz said he, his wife and his seventh grade son have been vaccinated, but his sixth grade daughter is not old enough. But as soon as she is, he said, she'll get her shot.
Munoz also said he is excited to see his kids set foot into the district's newest school, and he's confident in officials' ability to keep his kids safe. He said coming from Fair Oaks Elementary, where his children previously went, and having Dean Yoder as principal there also makes him feel secure in the leadership at the new school. Yoder is the new principal of Pearson.
Pearson principal, teacher confident in school safety
During a media tour of the new middle school, Pearson reiterated the district's reassurances to parents. He said masks remained optional, but the school is also keeping students and staff at least three feet apart when possible and taking other precautions.
"Our district is in the forefront, always, of making sure all precautions are taking place for COVID, so I feel very secure and confident in everything that our district and superintendent has passed on through us," he said. "What's great about the whole situation with the masks is that, again, families make a choice for their students, what they feel is best for them, and same with my staff."
First-year teacher Cassandra Govea said, in her sixth grade math classroom, she's also taking steps to minimize the sharing of materials. She said students will frequently be working with their own whiteboards, and they'll toss used dry-erase markers into a "used" bin to be sanitized between uses.
"I do also take COVID very seriously, and the safety of my students, especially," she said. "I want them to stay safe."
Govea said she'd addressed the optional mask policy with parents at open house events, and reassured them that no one would question their choice of whether to send a student to school with a mask or not.
"Everyone has their own decision, and we're all going to be very respectful of that," she said.
Govea, who said she had been vaccinated, was not wearing a mask when media entered her classroom, a choice she said she made largely because masks can make it difficult to communicate with students at times. Communication becomes even more important in a subject like math, she said.
Half of the morning class was also made up of English language learners, according to Blake McIntire, an English to Speakers of Other Languages teacher in the classroom.
Though she was still student teaching when COVID-19 forced teachers to balance online and in-person learning last school year, Govea said she got a taste of the challenges of teaching virtually. She'd student taught in person for a month before having to move online, and she's happy to be starting off the school year in person.
Open house cases and concern among board members
Concern about the spread of COVID-19 in Cobb Schools began springing up before the school year had officially gotten started, according to correspondence sent to parents.
King Springs Elementary School families received a "COVID-19 Low Risk Letter" after an open house event at the school on Thursday, noting that the district had been "notified that several families have positive cases of Covid and attended our event."
"Since this was a fluid event with people mingling throughout the building, we thought it best to send a low risk letter to all families," the district's notification reads. "As we welcome everyone back to school Monday, please be diligent in monitoring your children every day for symptoms."
Cobb school board member Dr. Jaha Howard, who represents King Springs, posted the letter to his board member Facebook page with a caption that expressed his concern over the spread of the Delta variant of the virus.
"I’ll say what our educators and staff can’t say: THIS VARIANT IS HIGHLY CONCERNING," wrote Howard, who runs a dental practice in Smyrna and has children in Cobb Schools. "I’m not here to argue. I’m here to use this little platform I have here to help us survive this pandemic. Our district leadership has chosen to emphasize optional mask wearing and staying the course despite the new surge of infections. As a parent, healthcare provider, and single board member, I still URGE us all to Mask Up for the sake of others!!"
While it's not "the comfortable thing to do," Howard said, "it's what public health officials are asking us to do."
School board member Leroy "Tre" Hutchins, also a parent of two Cobb students, said he hadn't heard of similar concerns about virus spread at open houses in his district, "yet."
But, he said, it's only a matter of time until the new cases pop up.
"I'm telling everybody to follow the guidance of CDC and Cobb & Douglas Public Health. Follow their guidance. Follow what the professionals and experts are saying," Hutchins said, acknowledging that the school district's mask policy does not adhere to that guidance. "It doesn't matter what anybody else is saying, please follow that. ... Let's make sure our communities are safe."
At the two open houses he attended with his children, one at Bryant Elementary School and one at Lindley Middle, he estimated at least 95% of people — students, staff and family alike — were wearing masks, an observation that he said made him proud.
He pointed out that many of the families who attend schools in his district live in multi-generational households and tend to be more careful to do everything they can to mitigate virus spread.
Cobb & Douglas Public Health reported late last week that Cobb County had reached 235 cases per 100,000 residents, compared to the 158 confirmed cases per 100,000 county residents the week before.
Cobb County hospitals, the department said, had seen a tripling of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the beginning of the summer, and more people of younger ages had also been reported seriously ill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.