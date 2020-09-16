Cobb County School District will receive a new source of funding to address the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a news release issued by the Georgia Foundation for Public Education and the Innovation Fund Foundation, the foundations announced Cobb County School District will receive $55,000 in funding for mental health services and professional learning. The funding is part of nearly $132,000 in COVID-19 Response Fund grants awarded to Georgia schools.
“Cobb County School District will offer training for Youth Mental Health First Aid across the district to mitigate stress and other mental health issues associated with the pandemic,” the foundations said in the news release. “The training (will) allow more faculty and staff to recognize the signs of mental health crises, as well as provide students and families with appropriate coping mechanisms.”
According to the release, Cobb schools will purchase play and art therapy items for kindergarten through 12th grade students to use in therapy sessions.
The $55,000 in funding for Cobb schools is coming from two different sources — the R. Howard Dobbs Foundation is contributing $50,000 and the Jesse Parker Williams Foundation is contributing $5,000.
The Innovation Fund Foundation and Georgia Foundation for Public Education received 890 grant applications in 15 days after announcing the COVID-19 Response Fund in April. Traditional public schools, charter schools and Georgia school districts could apply for funding. According to the news release, funding could be applied toward “initiatives designed to mitigate the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The two foundations awarded 11 grants in May and announced their second round of award winners Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.