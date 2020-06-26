McClure Middle School is getting a new principal, and the Cobb County School District will have a new instruction director after approval from the Cobb school board.
Donald Cory Stanley will move from assistant principal at Daniell Middle School to principal at McClure, effective July 1. Stanley will receive an annual salary bump from $85,717.54 to $109,838.08 with the promotion.
Ashley Kennedy, meanwhile, will move from her role as the district's supervisor of early learning to director of instruction and innovative practice, effective July 1.
Kennedy will also receive a pay raise, from an annual salary of $108,284.07 to $114,753.22.
