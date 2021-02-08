Walton High School grad
Buy Now

In this file photo, Walton High School senior Farah Al-Karwe recites Pledge of Allegiance at McEachern High School stadium before the Class of 2020 graduation ceremonies.

 File - Robin Rayne

Cobb County School District has announced details about its high school graduation ceremonies, Monday, May 24 through June 4, at McEachern High School's Cantrell Stadium.

Cobb high school graduations

School Date Time
Cobb Horizon 5/24/2021 7 p.m.
Lassiter 5/25/2021 7 p.m.
Pope 5/26/2021 7 p.m.
McEachern 5/27/2021 9 a.m.
Kennesaw Mountain 5/27/2021 7 p.m.
Walton 5/28/2021 9 a.m.
Pebblebrook 5/28/2021 7 p.m.
North Cobb 5/29/2021 9 a.m.
Wheeler 5/59/2021 7 p.m.
Campbell 6/1/2021 9 a.m.
Hillgrove 6/1/2021 7 p.m.
South Cobb 6/2/2021 9 a.m.
Kell 6/2/2021 7 p.m.
Harrison 6/3/2021 9 a.m.
Allatoona 6/3/2021 7 p.m.
Osborne 6/4/2021 9 a.m.
Sprayberry 6/4/2021 7 p.m.

Cantrell Stadium is the second-largest outdoor venue in Cobb County, according to the school district.

Social distancing and masks will be required in the stands and on the field. The district will outline additional safety protocols in early May on its commencement page, as well as more information on the venue, parking, and streaming.

This year's schedule is similar to last year because "there is no indication that the impact on in-person events will change significantly before the end of the current school year," according to the district website.

Graduations will not be held May 30 or May 31, which is Memorial Day. June 5 has been reserved as a make-up day for up to two ceremonies.

Tickets will be limited due to public health guidance, and each high school's ceremony will be streamed live online. High schools will provide details about ticket allocations and distribution in late March.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.