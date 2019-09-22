A school nurse at a Cobb County middle school has been arrested and charged with taking over $1,500 worth of pills from the school clinic.
According to an arrest warrant, Lindsey Waggoner, 38, of Kennesaw, made off with drugs including Adderall, Methylphenidate, Dexmethylphenidate, Evekeo and Focalin.
Those medications are used to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, but can become addictive when misused, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Police said Waggoner took a total of 209 pills from the clinic on Tuesday.
Waggoner faces one felony count of theft by taking. She was arrested Thursday and released the same day on $15,000 bond.
